TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three restaurants in Tampa are now Michelin Stars winners.

The restaurants received the awards during a ceremony in downtown Miami Thursday night.

Here are the winners:

Rocca – One Star

Cuisine: Italian

The restaurant, located on West Palm Avenue, features an assortment of pastas, skillfully made in house. The Michelin Guide said the restaurant showcases classic flavors and scrupulous technique.

“Chef Bryce Bonsack blends his New York know-how with Italian training to great effect in this of-the-moment eatery.” the guide said.

Koya – One Star

Cuisine: Japanese

Koya, located on West Platt Street, offers a multicourse contemporary tasting menu. The guide said the dishes are often unexpected yet always thoughtful.

Lilac – One Star

Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine

Lilac, located inside The Tampa EDITION hotel, offers a contemporary four-course prix-fixe with a Mediterranean influence.

“A meal might include luxe bites like a Diver scallop infused with rosemary smoke and dramatically served under a cloche to well-executed and flavorful lobster feuillantine,” the guide said.

To see the full list of award-winning restaurants, visit the Michelin Guide’s website.