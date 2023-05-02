TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve been looking for a sign to get brunch with your friends this weekend, this is it.

OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service, curated a list of the “100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America,” and Tampa Bay just so happens to have three locations on the list.

According to the company, the list “of the best daytime dining spots” was pulled together by reviews from real diners “just in time for all your spring celebration needs.”

So what are the most popular brunch spots, according to OpenTable?

Columbia Restaurant – Ybor City

Founded in Tampa’s historic Ybor City in 1905, The Columbia is Florida’s oldest restaurant. The location has been family-owned and operated for 116 years. Columbia Restaurant has even earned acclaim for its old-world charm as well as for its award-winning Spanish/Cuban cuisine and wine list.

Casual attire for dining is “fine,” but the restaurant “doesn’t allow sleeveless shirts on men in the dining room. The restaurant is open 365 days a year, including all holidays and serves lunch and dinner daily.

Reservations for dinner are required. For more information, visit here.

Connors Steak & Seafood – Sarasota

This popular spot specializes in fresh seafood and premium aged steaks, as well as gourmet salads, pasta and more!

Guests can enjoy a memorable evening with friends and family in the restaurant’s “well-appointed” dining rooms or simply “stop by for the lunch you and your associates deserve.”

Connors Steak & Seafood said their friendly service and flavorful fare will leave guests coming back for more!

Click here to learn more about the restaurant.

The Library – St. Petersburg

On OpenTable, The Library’s top tags are “Good For Special Occasions” and “Great For Brunch,” meaning you and your friends are sure to have a great time!

With the aroma of coffee filling the air, the promise of a delicious meal and the anticipation of a friendly buzz, The Library “is where the community as a whole comes to refill their cup, both proverbially and, often, quite literally.”

This local restaurant offers guests dining options indoors and outside, as well as at the bar. Walk-up service is also available for customers to order coffee, tea and pastries throughout the day at the restaurants’ pastry counter.

For more information on The Library, click here.

Anyone wanting to see all the restaurants listed on the 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America can visit here.