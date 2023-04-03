TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Michelin Guide has added 11 Florida restaurants to its selection, including three in Tampa.

The Michelin Guide reveals culinary gems throughout the year.

Here are the restaurants that were selected in Tampa.

Lilac, a Mediterranean restaurant in the Edition hotel.

Ponte, a Contemporary restaurant in midtown Tampa.

Noble Rice, a Japanese restaurant near Channelside Drive.

This year’s award ceremony will be held on May 11 at LoanDepot Park in Miami. During the ceremony, some of the restaurants added to the selection could be awarded Bib Gourmands or Stars.

“We are eager to share the 2023 edition of the MICHELIN Guide in Miami, Orlando and Tampa,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “Florida’s finest flavors continue to impress the inspectors, who have enjoyed their visits to the Sunshine State. The restaurant teams are clearly inspired to serve the most delectable cuisine to food lovers – day in and day out. We are excited to celebrate their accomplishments and can’t wait to share those new discoveries with gourmets and travelers.”

To see more restaurants listed on the Michelin Guide, click here.