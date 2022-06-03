TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Tampa men were arrested in connection to a homicide that took place along I-275 in June 2021, According to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of I-275 near Sligh Avenue on June 8, 2021, after a caller reported hearing gunshots in addition to a car crash.

Sometime later, Tampa Fire Rescue located a Blue Dodge Challenger stopped on the inside shoulder of the southbound lanes. The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Lance Henry James, Jr, was found inside with a gunshot wound.

James was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Over the span of several months, Tampa police continued to develop leads in their investigation and developed probable cause that linked three Tampa men to the shooting death of James, Jr.

Police said Raphael Tyree Thomas, 23; Tyrone James Ellison, 23; and a 17-year-old man were all charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities said Thomas was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, and shooting into a vehicle.

Ellison, Jr. was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, and shooting into a vehicle.

The 17-year-old was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.