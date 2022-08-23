TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three Tampa Bay area restaurants have been named to a travel blog’s “12 Most Iconic Restaurants in Florida” list.

Trips to Discover published its most iconic restaurants in the state list last week.

The blog named Bern’s Steak House, Columbia Restaurant and Yoder’s Restaurant & Amish Village to the list.

Trips to Discover touted Bern’s collection of wine and its dessert room, in addition to its steaks.

“It boasts the largest private wine collection of any restaurant in the world and has been in operation since 1956, offering its guests a unique dining experience with locally grown vegetables and 21 choices of caviar,” it said.

The blog called Columbia Restaurant one of the “most historic and most beautiful” restaurants in the state.

“Said to be the oldest restaurant in Florida and the oldest Spanish eatery in the United States, this restaurant offers guests the chance to dine on fresh paella and sangria to the sounds of castanets and flamenco dancers,” Trips to Discover said.

Finally, the blog listed Yoder’s Restaurant & Amish Village in Sarasota, the mom-and-pop restaurant known for its pies.

“An unassuming dining establishment and a local favorite for many years, hungry patrons come to Yoder’s for their hearty portions of comfort food dishes and made-from-scratch pies,” the blog said.

Here are the nine other restaurants that made the list of “most iconic” in the state:

Trips to Discover said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.