TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were shot at a Tampa show bar overnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to the report of a shooting at the Class Act Show Bar on North Florida Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said three people were found with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.