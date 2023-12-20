HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were shot Wednesday night in Riverview, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Sweet Sapling Street, deputies said. Two adult women and one man were taken to a hospital with injuries to “lower extremities.”

Map shows approximate location

All three people are expected to be OK.

There are no suspects are in custody, according to officials. A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area, but deputies are not sharing a description at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.