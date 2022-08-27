TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue where one man was killed and two others were injured early Saturday morning.

TPD received the call before 1:30 a.m. and arrived to discover an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground.

The victim, who police say is in his 40s, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two adults males arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. According to police, the second and third males’ injures are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives were still investigating and interviewing witnesses as of this report. The 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue between East Estelle Street and East 3rd Avenue are closed as police work the scene.

