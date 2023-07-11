HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were injured Tuesday evening after a crash in Hillsborough County, according to deputies.

The three-vehicle crash happened between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the area of Keysville Road and Walter Hunter Road in the Lithia area, deputies said.

Road closures were reported in the area, deputies said.

All three drivers were taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the drivers had broken bones.

No other details were immediately available.