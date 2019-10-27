3 hospitalized after shooting at Tampa house party, gunmen escape

TAMPA (WFLA) — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a house party in Tampa early Sunday morning.

All three victims are adults.

The Tampa Police Department said the call came in around 1 a.m. from a house in the 1700 block of East Mulberry Drive.

Early investigation indicates that an argument broke out when two individuals were told to leave the party. As the two individuals left, they started shooting at the house, injuring three people.

The three were transported to the hospital and are in stable conditions.

Police say one gunman had dreads and was wearing a peach or orange hooded sweatshirt and another was wearing all black.

If you have any information that could help Tampa police in their investigation, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

