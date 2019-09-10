3 Hillsborough County children missing, may be in danger

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three children may be in danger. They are missing from their East Hillsborough County home and may be the victims of child neglect.

The children, 2 boys, and a girl are siblings. They vanished, along with their mother, just as investigators started looking into claims of child neglect.

In the East Lake Park neighborhood of Hillsborough County, child protective investigators want to know what happened to 4-year-old Sincere Young, his sister, 17-year-old Nautica Sims, and another brother, Kani Mike Young.

“I’m totally shocked. I just thought it was an eviction,” said neighbor, Danielle Rose.

Rose watched as investigators hauled out all kinds of items, including mattresses.

“That’s kind of scary. Yeah, I hope everyone is okay and the kids are, especially… The kids are okay” said Rose.

Investigators tried to find the three children last Thursday, after getting a complaint about possible child neglect. They weren’t there.

On Saturday cops got a court order to take them into custody.

“We’re not able to find these kids. We’re not able to find their mother. And that means that we’re considering them in danger so we’re doing everything we can. We’re asking the community to do what they can to just locate these children and figure out if they’re okay or if they’re not okay” said Sheriff Spokesperson, Amanda Granit.

The child’s mother is Stephanie Young. Her boyfriend is Brandon Baker.

“It’s really like, sad to hear that, to mix in the kids. Something happened about abuse or something like that in the house” said neighbor, Marisol Vital.

All five, the three children, their mom, and her boyfriend, could be all together.