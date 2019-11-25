3 former circus tigers from Guatemala arriving at Big Cat Rescue ahead of Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three former circus tigers are getting a second chance at life when they arrive to Big Cat Rescue on Monday.

Max and Simba, both 9, and 3-year-old Kima arrived at Miami International Airport on Monday and will travel by road to their forever home in Tampa.

According to Big Cat Rescue, the government of Guatemala banned the use of animals in circuses in 2017. The government invited Los Angeles-based Animal Defenders International (ADI) to help enforce the law.

Kimba in the circus (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

Max in the circus (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

Simba in the circus (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

Max being moved during the rescue (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

Max rolls in hay after the rescue (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

Simba being moved during rescue (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

Max being checked by a veterinarian post-rescue. (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

Kimba at ADI’s temporary rescue center. (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

Max at ADI’s temporary rescue center. (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

Simba at ADI’s temporary rescue center. (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

The tigers being loaded at ADI’s temporary rescue center. (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

The tigers being loaded at ADI’s temporary rescue center. (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

The tigers being loaded at ADI’s temporary rescue center. (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

A tiger travel crate. (Source: Big Cat Rescue)

ADI established a temporary rescue center in the country in May 2018 to care for the tigers until they could be relocated to forever homes.

Big Cat Rescue said Max, Simba and Kimba were among a group of lions and tigers rescued from a circus called Circo Hermanos Ponce.

The circus voluntarily surrendered the animals but after a daylong operation, ADI stepped in to stop circus workers from severely beating 3-year-old Kimba.

Max, Simba and Kimba will now enjoy their own 4,000-square feet natural enclosure with a freshwater pool, trees, dens and platforms at Big Cat Rescue.

They will also enjoy their own turkey for Thanksgiving and Christmas trees next month.

A total of 15 tigers and six lions were rescued during this operation, known as Operation Liberty. The other big cats will be relocated to ADI’s new wildlife sanctuary in South Africa.

Check back this afternoon for more information and heartwarming video of the tigers arriving to their forever home.

LATEST FROM WFLA PLUS: