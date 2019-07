TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department were able to rescue three dogs today after they were found stuck in a drain pipe near Blake High School.

Officers found the dogs in a storm drain that empties into the Hillsborough River.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Thankfully the dogs were not hurt and were safely brought to dry land.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

The dogs are now in the care of Hillsborough County Animal Services.