3 dead following shooting at Tampa apartment complex, investigation underway

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three people are dead following what Tampa police are calling a “possible domestic disturbance involving a gun.”
Officials say the shooting occurred on Madison Green Drive at the Morgan Creek Apartment Complex around 5:30 p.m..
The police department says this does not appear to be a random act. But are not saying who died or if anyone is in custody.
