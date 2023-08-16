TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three cars caught on fire Wednesday morning inside of a Tampa parking garage, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at 10:15 a.m. in the Hillsborough County parking garage near East Zack Street and North Jefferson Street near the George Edgecomb Courthouse, officials said.

A vehicle caught fire on the 4th floor of the parking garage, officials said. Two other vehicles subsequently caught fire.

East Zack Street had to be closed for about 20 minutes, but has since reopened.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.