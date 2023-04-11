TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead earlier this year, according to authorities.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of N. 24th St. and Ybor St. on Jan. 31 for reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his mid-20s laying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following the shooting, TPD said detectives immediately began speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence surrounding the incident. Based on eyewitness statements, vehicle GPS data, cellular location data, and video surveillance, detectives were able to identify three suspects in relation to the shooting.

TPD arrested and charged 27-year-old Cornelius Mack Jr., 22-year-old Waltonio S. McFadden and 46-year-old Santonio M. Simmons.

Mack Jr. was charged with first-degree murder, McFadden was charged with principal in first-degree murder and Simmons was charged with tampering with physical evidence related to a felony.

All three men were booked at Orient Road Jail, according to TPD.