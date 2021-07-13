3 arrested during Cuban demonstrations in Tampa, officer injured

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department arrested several people in connection with Tuesday’s protests as Cuban-Americans showed solidarity with Cubans rising up against the communist regime.

According to TPD, just before 7:00 p.m., a large group attempted to take over the exit ramp at I-275 NB
at Dale Mabry Highway.

TPD assisted Florida Highway Patrol to redirect the crowd back off the exit ramp of I-275.

Several people were taken into custody on charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

No word has been provided on the officer’s injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss