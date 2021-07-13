3 arrested during Cuban demonstrations in Tampa, officer injured

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department arrested several people in connection with Tuesday’s protests as Cuban-Americans showed solidarity with Cubans rising up against the communist regime.

According to TPD, just before 7:00 p.m., a large group attempted to take over the exit ramp at I-275 NB

at Dale Mabry Highway.

TPD assisted Florida Highway Patrol to redirect the crowd back off the exit ramp of I-275.

Several people were taken into custody on charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

No word has been provided on the officer’s injuries.