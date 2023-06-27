TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said they arrested three armed teenagers and seized 10 guns Monday night.

According to the police department, two of the arrests were teens who were involved in the June 14 shooting in the game room at the West River Boulevard apartments.

After additional leads were developed in that case, TPD said it became aware of armed juveniles hanging out in the area of 2004 North Howard Avenue and began an investigation and surveillance.

Police found and arrested two subjects, one armed with a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, and one with a Beretta .22 caliber handgun, with the serial number removed.

During additional surveillance following the two arrests, officers arrested the third subject, who was armed with a Taurus .40 caliber handgun. Three other subjects were surveyed, but released.

Police also obtained a search warrant for Apartment 208 at that location where they said they discovered multiple firearms in plain view. They seized seven guns during the search. Two of those guns were stolen.

“It is deeply concerning that these juveniles not only have access to guns, but they have a disregard for the safety of others,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “Thanks to the dedication of our detectives and officers, who prove their commitment every day to making Tampa safer, ten guns are now out of the hands of juveniles and cannot be used to hurt a member of our community.”

The teens were charged with multiple crimes including carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed and minor in possession of a firearm.

This remains an active investigation.