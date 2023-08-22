HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested three alleged gang members Monday on numerous drug and gun charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies in Plant City saw Jameel Callins, 18, at a Chinese restaurant on James L. Redman Parkway, according to the sheriff’s office. Callins was wanted by the Tampa Police Department on a charge of minor in possession of a firearm.

During Callins’ arrest, the white BMW he was riding in sped off and crashed into parked cars, according to the sheriff’s office. Inside the BMW, deputies reportedly found 2.6 pounds of marijuana and four guns — one of which had a device that made it fully automatic.

None of the guns found in the car were reported stolen, deputies said.

Driver Rodriontae Burney, 24, and passenger Avalon Holley, 17, were also arrested and charged with several felonies, according to deputies.

“These gang members who think they can make their money dealing drugs and terrorizing our communities will soon find out that crime doesn’t pay,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “I commend the work of our deputies who were able to identify a wanted man and take him and his dangerous accomplices off our streets.”

The case remains under investigation.