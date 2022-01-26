2nd suspect accused of shooting at deputies at Brandon Mall arrested

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has located and arrested the second person accused of shooting at an undercover deputy at the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.

19-year-old Jaycob Riley was arrested late Wednesday night. Riley was the second suspect sought in Monday’s shooting that occurred outside Westfield Brandon.

Riley faces charges of robbery with a firearm, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer (x5), and felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at, within, or into a vehicle.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an undercover deputy was attempting to buy guns in an effort to get them off the street. The seller and the undercover deputy buyer agreed to meet in the mall parking lot outside Macy’s and the Cheesecake factory.

Nearby deputies who were monitoring the situation moved in to protect the undercover officer. As HCSO crews came to make an arrest, both suspects fled on foot and shot at deputies. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Deputies took the other man involved in the shooting into custody on Monday, 19-year-old Jordan Gracia faces charges that include armed robbery and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The investigation remains ongoing.