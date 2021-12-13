2nd Plant High School teen dies following motorcycle crash

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – A teenager at Plant High School has passed away following injuries she suffered during a motorcycle crash.

News Channel 8 has learned from Rev. Kenny Hubbell at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, Taylor Koulouris passed away following a wreck on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Lois Avenue and Bay to Bay Boulevard.

Koulouris was a passenger on Ben Francis’ motorcycle who was also a Plant High School student.

Francis died after his motorcycle and a car collided.

Close friends told 8 On Your Side that Francis had just received the motorcycle for his birthday.

