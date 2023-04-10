TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly 30 “rotten eggs” were arrested during the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office countywide DUI enforcement operation which aimed to crack down on drunk drivers.

According to the sheriff’s office, the squad made 29 arrests between April 7 and April 9.

Among those arrested was one man, who allegedly blew a .219 and .214 on two separate breathalyzer tests after driving the wrong way on I-275. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

“Driving under the influence doesn’t just put your life in danger, but it is also a blatant disregard for the safety of everyone on the road,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I commend our DUI enforcement squad for their tireless work, and we will continue to crack down on every individual that chooses to make this detrimental decision.”

Below are the results of the Easter weekend DUI operation:

Traffic Stops – 244

Citations – 3

Warnings – 241

DUI Arrests – 29

The sheriff’s office added that several arrests were repeat offenders who were charged with a Felony DUI.