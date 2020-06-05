$2,500 reward offered to locate man who set fire to Tampa Champs store

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has announced a
reward of up to $2,500 in hopes of identifying a man seen on video setting fire to the Champs Sports store in Tampa.

 The fire set to Champs reportedly caused “thousands” of dollars in damage.

The police department arrested 41 individuals last Sunday night and Saturday morning but are now seeking an individual that may have played a large role in burning down the Champs Sports store.

If you have any information that could help police identify the pictured suspect, you’re urged to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss