$2,500 reward offered to locate man who set fire to Tampa Champs store

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has announced a

reward of up to $2,500 in hopes of identifying a man seen on video setting fire to the Champs Sports store in Tampa.

The fire set to Champs reportedly caused “thousands” of dollars in damage.

The police department arrested 41 individuals last Sunday night and Saturday morning but are now seeking an individual that may have played a large role in burning down the Champs Sports store.

If you have any information that could help police identify the pictured suspect, you’re urged to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS