TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man convicted of a street racing crash that killed a young mother and her 1-year-old child has lost his appeal.

A state court upheld Cameron Herrin’s sentence of 24 years in prison on Monday.

Herrin filed an appeal last May.

Herrin was driving more than 100 mph down Bayshore Boulevard when he hit Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her daughter, Lillia in May of 2018.

Herrin was sentenced in 2021 after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and unlawful racing on a highway.