24-year-old Lakeland man dies with gunshot wound to chest

Hillsborough County
Posted:
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Lakeland man died with a gunshot wound to his chest in a Plant City roadway Tuesday night.

The Plant City Police Department responded to gunshots in the area of 1009 W. Washington Street around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police found Michael James Hector Jr., 24, in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Hector died at the scene.

If you have information about this shooting, you’re urged to contact Detective Mark Dunnam at 813-757-9200.

