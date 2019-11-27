24-year-old Lakeland man dies with gunshot wound to chest

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Lakeland man died with a gunshot wound to his chest in a Plant City roadway Tuesday night.
The Plant City Police Department responded to gunshots in the area of 1009 W. Washington Street around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, police found Michael James Hector Jr., 24, in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Hector died at the scene.
If you have information about this shooting, you’re urged to contact Detective Mark Dunnam at 813-757-9200.
