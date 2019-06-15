24-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Tampa nightclub

Hillsborough County

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA (WFLA) – According to Hillsborough County deputies, a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to Saturday mornings shooting outside a Tampa nightclub. 

Deputies say Jonathan Crist, 24, was stopped by Tampa Police in a traffic stop shortly after the shooting and arrested him for drug and weapon charges. 

After further investigation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was able to connect Crist to the club shooting. 

Deputies say a charge of first-degree murder was added to Crist’s charges of possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm. 

The shooting happened at Club 92 just after 1:20 a.m. when deputies arrived on scene they found a man shot.

He was then transported to Tampa General Hospital where later died from his injuries. 

