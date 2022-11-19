TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested two men Friday afternoon after finding nearly two dozen guns and narcotics inside an alleged drug dealer’s home, according to a release.

The Tampa Police Department said at around 4 p.m., officers searched a home on North 28th Street that was previously the subject of another narcotics investigation.

There, officers came in contact with Zavid Hill, 24, and Roland Fletcher, 21, who both tried to run away from the property before officers arrested them. According to police, Fletcher had a gun on him.

As they searched the home, officers found 13 guns, nine assault rifles, and a shotgun — some of which were reported stolen, the department said.

Police said they also found 35 grams of cocaine and 85 grams of fentanyl pill at the residence.

“I am proud of the proactive police work that led to our officers taking nearly two dozen guns out of the hands of criminals,” police Chief Mary O’Connor said. “Investigations like this continue to play a key role in keeping our city safe. I also hope this case serves as a reminder to those who own weapons to make sure their firearms are properly secured so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.”

Roland Fletcher (Credit: TPD)

Zavid Hill (Credit: TPD)

Hill was charged with resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, armed trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of

probation (felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, reckless driving).

Fletcher was charged with resisting an officer without violence and carrying a concealed firearm.