22-year-old woman busted illegally dumping asphalt in Tampa, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 22-year-old woman was arrested after she was caught illegally dumping a load of asphalt on CSX property in the area of 56th Street and Powhatan Avenue.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that back in April, at least one dump truck was seen entering the property illegally and dumping used asphalt.

“After working closely with CSX Police and conducting hours of surveillance, on Sunday, we caught the culprit!!” the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies said a red dump truck was seen in the video entering the property and dumping a load of crushed asphalt illegally.

The driver, Mariela Almanza, is charged with Felony Littering (Commercial Dumping) and Trespass on CSX Property, according to deputies.

NO DUMPING: Back in April, deputies with our Environmental Enforcement Unit began investigating illegal dumping activity… Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 8, 2019

LATEST STORIES: