22-year-old dies of self-inflicted gunshot while on Howard Frankland Bridge, FHP investigating

TAMPA (WFLA)- Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a man who shot himself while riding in a vehicle on the Howard Frankland Bridge has died from his injuries.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Friday along the northbound lanes of I-275.

Troopers say a 22-year-old man had a self-inflicted head wound, but it is unclear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional and if it happened while the vehicle was in motion.

When troopers got there, the SUV had two men from Marco Island inside the vehicle, the 22-year-old passenger was rushed to an area hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

One lane of the bridge remained closed for much of the day Friday. The scene was finally cleared after 7 p.m.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the shooting and who owned the gun.

If you or someone you love is battling depression or thoughts of suicide, help is always available by calling the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).