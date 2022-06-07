TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— A 21-year-old Brandon man was found dead in Tampa Bay Monday after a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to the bridge at 4:24 p.m. Monday after human remains were found by local law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard.

An FHP release said the 21-year-old was linked to a vehicle that was found in the emergency shoulder on I-75. Troopers said the car was involved in a single-vehicle crash that caused the man to collide with the barrier wall.

It’s still unclear how the man entered the water. The incident is under investigation.