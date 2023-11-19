TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said at 3:42 a.m., a 21-year-old Wesley Chapel man driving a Lexus IS was heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of SR-56 when it crashed head-on with a Chevrolet Colorado, which caught on fire.

The Lexus driver then struck a Hyundai Santa Fe before it finally came to a rest.

According to troopers, the 21-year-old and the driver of the Colorado, a 37-year-old man from Wesley Chapel, suffered serious injuries. The third driver, a 36-year-old woman from Zephyrhills, was not hurt.

Troopers said they do not know when the first driver began driving in the wrong direction. They also said he could have been impaired during the crash.