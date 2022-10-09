TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a murder investigation from Friday.

Deputies said they believe Rashaad Kerney, 21, is connected to a deadly shooting on Coral Drive just before 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot multiple times. He died after being taken to a local hospital.

Kerney is wanted on a warrant of 2nd-degree murder with a firearm.

He could be armed so deputies are warning people to be careful if they make contact. However, there is no active threat to the public at this time.

If you know where he is, call HCSO immediately at 813-247-8200.