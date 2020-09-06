21-year-old drunk driver crashes into Hillsborough Co. deputy car

The driver's BAC levels were twice the legal limit, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old was arrested after driving under the influence and crashing into a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy car.

According to HCSO, around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Cole Gatlin was driving eastbound on 60 Highway East in Valrico, through the North Valrico Road intersection, when his 2018 white Ford Taurus hit the left backside of a marked HCSO 2016 Dodge Charger located in the center lane.

The sheriff’s office said two deputies were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

After initially hitting the deputy car, Gatlin then hit the back of a 2013 white Toyota Sequoia, deputies say.

Deputies arrested Gatlin at the scene after he failed the Field Sobriety Exercises. His blood alcohol content levels were twice the legal limit at 0.181 percent and 0.168 percent.

HCSO said Gatlin later admitted to deputies he drank alcohol before getting behind the wheel and despite feeling its effects, continued to drive.

No one was injured during either crash.

Gatlin was charged with driving under the influence with property damage over 0.15.

“We are beyond grateful our deputies and the driver of the Toyota Sequoia walked away from this accident with no injuries because we all know this could have had a tragic outcome,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This 21-year-old’s irresponsible behavior will not go unpunished and I sincerely hope he considers himself lucky all those involved, including himself, survived.”

