Man, 21, charged with DUI manslaughter after deadly crash at US-92 red light

HILLSBOROUGH, Co. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for a drunk driving crash that killed a 29-year-old driver and hospitalized the passenger, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Dover resident Avellaneda Teodoro was driving north on McIntosh Road Saturday around 11:45 p.m. when he ran the red light at the US-92 intersection and collided with another car.

The 29-year-old driver of the other car was killed. He was from Seffner. The 28-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said Toedoro didn’t suffer any injuries. He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and transported to the Hillsborough County Jail.

