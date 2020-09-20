Man, 21, charged with DUI manslaughter after deadly crash at US-92 red light

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH, Co. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for a drunk driving crash that killed a 29-year-old driver and hospitalized the passenger, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Dover resident Avellaneda Teodoro was driving north on McIntosh Road Saturday around 11:45 p.m. when he ran the red light at the US-92 intersection and collided with another car.

The 29-year-old driver of the other car was killed. He was from Seffner. The 28-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said Toedoro didn’t suffer any injuries. He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and transported to the Hillsborough County Jail.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss