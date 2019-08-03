2019 costume contest takes the stage at Tampa Bay Comic Con

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “cosplay” (or costume) contest at Tampa Bay Comic Con never ceases to amaze, and the 2019 competition was no different!

Cosplayers competed in different categories that included TV/Movie, comics, video games, anime, Star Wars and the adorable kids competition.

A cosplay of the first Iron man suit, known as “The Mark I” took “best in show” and the $500 prize.

Three prizes were awards for the kids cosplay contest, $100, $75 and $50.

You can check out the highlights and see more of the incredible winners in the videos above.