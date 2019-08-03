Live Now
2019 costume contest takes the stage at Tampa Bay Comic Con

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “cosplay” (or costume) contest at Tampa Bay Comic Con never ceases to amaze, and the 2019 competition was no different!

Cosplayers competed in different categories that included TV/Movie, comics, video games, anime, Star Wars and the adorable kids competition.

A cosplay of the first Iron man suit, known as “The Mark I” took “best in show” and the $500 prize.

Three prizes were awards for the kids cosplay contest, $100, $75 and $50.

You can check out the highlights and see more of the incredible winners in the videos above.

You’ve seen the cosplay contest, now come inside the Tampa Bay Comic Con show floor with WFLA Daisy Ruth!

