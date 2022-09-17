TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office’s Ultimate Run raised $20,000 split between two organizations helping local underprivileged children.

“I had fun I did the 15K,” said Tia Pettygrue, runner. “I think I took second women’s.”

600 hundred runners participated in the Ultimate Run.

“We’re doing our 15th annual run and it’s to raise money for two great charities,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The fundraising money benefitting Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches and Children with a Vision, Inc.

“Both provide educational opportunity scholarships and at the Florida Youth Ranch — a safe living environment for those at risk youth that just need an extra helping hand,” said Chronister.

Tonya Lewis is the founder of Children with a Vision.

“It is an honor $10,000 is going to go along way right now to help a lot of individual families,” she said. “It takes a village to raise a community no one gets anywhere by themselves.”