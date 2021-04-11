20-year-old Tampa woman dies after head-on collision on US-41

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 20-year-old Tampa woman was killed Sunday after driving the wrong way on US-41 and colliding head-on with another driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol said for an “unknown reason,” the woman was driving north in the southbound lanes of US-41 in Hillsborough County. She eventually collided head on with a 21-year-old Thonotosassa woman driving the other way.

FHP said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, troopers say.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

