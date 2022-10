TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a 20-year-old scooter rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Tampa.

According to police, the scooter and vehicle collided shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Nebraska Avenue North and Bougainvillea Avenue East. Police said the intersection will remain closed for several hours.

Police said the scooter rider suffered serious injuries and died.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.