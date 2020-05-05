TAMPA (WFLA) – Well-known and beloved goliath grouper Cleatus has passed away.
According to The Florida Aquarium, Cleatus had passed away due to a prolonged illness.
The aquarium says Cleatus made his Florida Aquarium debut on opening day 25 years ago and was believed to be close to 30 years old.
According to the aquarium the oldest verifiable goliath grouper on record lived to 37 years of age,
LATEST POSTS
- Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman is engaged
- Beach Drive business hopes to bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic
- Man accused in fire at party that killed 36 freed over coronavirus concerns
- 20 plus-year-old goliath grouper passes away at The Florida Aquarium
- Nike to donate 30,000 pairs of shoes to health care workers