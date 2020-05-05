20 plus-year-old goliath grouper passes away at The Florida Aquarium

TAMPA (WFLA) – Well-known and beloved goliath grouper Cleatus has passed away.

According to The Florida Aquarium, Cleatus had passed away due to a prolonged illness.

The aquarium says Cleatus made his Florida Aquarium debut on opening day 25 years ago and was believed to be close to 30 years old.

According to the aquarium the oldest verifiable goliath grouper on record lived to 37 years of age,

LATEST POSTS