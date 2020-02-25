20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Some dogs from Louisiana are now looking for fur-ever homes in Tampa Bay after surviving a house of horrors.

More than 50 dogs were seized from Pam Galjour, 59. in Duson, Louisiana after detectives had received tips of animal cruelty. But that’s not all detectives found.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says Galjour’s 91-year-old husband who is suffering from dementia was being held against his will. Galjour has since been charged with cruelty to the infirmed.

Now with her Galjour’s husband in safe hands, the now adoptable pups are looking for their own safe haven. Many of the dogs often had no food, water, with some testing positive for heartworms after living outdoors and often sleeping next to dying dogs.

“When the animals were sick, she would take care of them, shoot them and bury them on her property. Definitely a bad situation,” said Danyelle Ho, Director of Shelter Operations at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says the dogs which include Schipperke, Chihuahua, and Minature Pinscher mixes are looking good and are anxious for a good home and many will be available on Tuesday morning.

The Humane Society says adult dogs will be priced at $95 with puppies at $225. The Humane Society is located at 3607 North Armenia Ave and opens at 12 p.m. and is advising people to arrive early as there is no application process.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors"

Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay"

You've Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity

Thumbnail for the video titled "You've Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity"

Dog used in attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog used in attack"

Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius"

Mystery Joyride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Joyride"

History of hit and run driver who left a Clearwater family of 3 dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "History of hit and run driver who left a Clearwater family of 3 dead"

Late teacher leaves a $60,000 donation to school for sensory playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late teacher leaves a $60,000 donation to school for sensory playground"

Lakeland K-9 team competing on A&E's 'America's Top Dog' this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland K-9 team competing on A&E's 'America's Top Dog' this week"

Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase"

Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss