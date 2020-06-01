Breaking News
LIVE: Tampa mayor, police chief address 20 arrests from Sunday protests

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa arrested more than 20 people as protests erupted into riots Sunday night.

Crowds gathered all over the city this weekend to protest the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis last week after a white officer knelt on his neck.

Tampa police said one business and three law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the fracas. Those in custody are facing charges ranging from burglary and rioting, police said.

Tampa leaders, including Mayor Jane Castor and Chief Brian Dugan are expected to share more information at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

