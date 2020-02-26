4 injured including 2-year-old following crash involving dump truck

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 2-year-old has been taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert following a crash on East Hillsborough Avenue involving a dump truck and two other vehicles.

According to the Tampa Police Department, one of the cars caught fire after a dump truck traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue crossed the median, striking an SUV and another car.

Officials with Tampa police say a total of four people have been taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are currently on scene working to determine what factors contributed to the crash. Hillsborough Avenue remains closed to eastbound traffic between 34th St. and 40th St.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay"

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization"

Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case"

Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes"

Juul investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juul investigation"

Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning"

Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak"

Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus"

Package delivery problem creating a frustrating situation for Lakeshore Ranch residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Package delivery problem creating a frustrating situation for Lakeshore Ranch residents"

the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade

Thumbnail for the video titled "the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade"

America's first dual tailspin water slide coming to Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's first dual tailspin water slide coming to Adventure Island"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss