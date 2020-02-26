TAMPA (WFLA) – A 2-year-old has been taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert following a crash on East Hillsborough Avenue involving a dump truck and two other vehicles.
According to the Tampa Police Department, one of the cars caught fire after a dump truck traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue crossed the median, striking an SUV and another car.
Officials with Tampa police say a total of four people have been taken to a local hospital.
Investigators are currently on scene working to determine what factors contributed to the crash. Hillsborough Avenue remains closed to eastbound traffic between 34th St. and 40th St.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Lawsuit seeks to remove Sanders from Florida Democratic ballot
- Puppy becomes guide dog to sister who can’t see or hear
- Captain calls drone video showing him poking manatee near Gandy Bridge a misunderstanding
- Lawmakers unsure if $2.5B requested by Trump will be enough to stem coronavirus spread
- 4 injured including 2-year-old following crash involving dump truck