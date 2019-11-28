2 teens arrested in Wimauma homicide investigation

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested two people in relation to a Wimauma homicide investigation.

Deputies say around 7:30 a.m. Nov. 21, a passing driver found a body of an adult Hispanic male on the side of the road near 3500 County Road 579.

On Wednesday, investigative tips lead deputies to arrest a 15-year-old and 18-year-old Yener Morales Perez.

According to deputies, the two are believed to have carjacked the victim at gunpoint and killed him in the process. The incident was not a random act and detectives say they believe the victim was targeted.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with principle to first-degree murder and armed carjacking. Perez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, armed carjacking and resisting an officer without violence.

