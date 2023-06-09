TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenage boys were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside a parked car in Thonotosassa.

On Sunday, May 28, Hillsborough County dispatchers received a call reporting an injured person in a vehicle on Williams Road in Thonotosassa. When deputies arrived, they found the man, already dead, inside the car.

Authorities said the man appeared to have suffered upper body trauma.

“It’s sad to hear that a family is mourning the loss of a loved one at the hands of another,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said at the time.

Just over a week later, on June 7, deputies arrested 18-year-old Saviyon Woods for first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm. Two days later, a 17-year-old boy, who WFLA.com has chosen not to identify due to his age, received the same fate.

“These arrests send a clear message that we will not tolerate violent crimes in our community,” Chronister said of the arrests. “Our commitment to protecting the residents of Hillsborough County remains unwavering, and we will continue to work t to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.”

An investigation remains active and ongoing.