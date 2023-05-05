TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two restaurants in Tampa received Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand awards on Thursday.

The Michelin Guide said Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a meal of good quality at a good value.

Psomi, a Greek restaurant on Howard Avenue was one of the two Tampa restaurants to earn the distinction.

“Owned and run by second-generation Greek-American Christina Theofilos, this daytime eatery and bakery epitomizes warmth and comfort,” the Michelin Guide said. “The menu is laced with Greek items ranging from flavorful and tender octopus ceviche to house-made dolmades that display an added level of care. Of course, with a name that translates to bread, there must be baked goods and you’ll find it all here.”

Gorkhali Kitchen, which offers Nepali cuisine on Cross Creek Boulevard also made its debut in the Bib Gourmand selection.

“Take the short drive from downtown for a taste of Himalayan cuisine at Gorkhali Kitchen. The menu is large with a Nepalese focus along with some Indian elements. Of course, there must be momo, those iconic Nepalese dumplings that are seared, pan-fried or even in jhol (soup). Chicken is a popular protein that appears often on the menu, but don’t shy away from the goat specialties. They’re falling-off-the-bone tender and savory,” the Michelin Guide said.

The restaurants will be honored during the Michelin Guide ceremony on Thursday, May 11, in Miami.

“The restaurants joining the Bib Gourmand selection prove that foodies can find flavorful international feasts right in their own backyard – in Miami, Orlando or Tampa,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides. “Not only are these establishments unique for their tasty dishes and quality ingredients, but they’re also approachable in terms of price and atmosphere. The inspectors are excited about these additions, and these restaurants teams have a lot to be proud of.”