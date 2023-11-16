TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa restaurants are among the top 100 most in-demand dining spots in the U.S., according to data from restaurant-oriented software company OpenTable.

OpenTable debuted its annual list on Thursday, which includes seven Florida restaurants.

Bern’s Steakhouse, located in Hyde Park, and Lilac, located in Channelside, were listed in the top 100, but OpenTable did not specify where they ranked on the list.

Bern’s was a new edition to the list this year, according to OpenTable.

Here is the full list of Florida’s most-reserved dining destinations:

Bern’s Steak House – Tampa

Lilac – Tampa

Savour – Tallahassee

Llama Restaurant – St. Augustine

Buccan – Palm Beach

Stubborn Seed – Miami Beach

Latitudes Key West on Sunset Key – Key West

You can find the full nationwide list of restaurants here.