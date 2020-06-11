2 Tampa police officers under investigation following incident at Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two Tampa police officers have been taken off the streets and are currently under investigation following an incident at Tampa General Hospital.

A statement released by Tampa police is only confirming the incident.

A letter drafted by seven black elected officials of Hillsborough County sheds a little more light. They say the officers used force against an unarmed black man back on June 1 at the hospital.

Those elected officials go on to say “while the incident was not related to any protests the alleged actions of those officers was disturbing.”

In the same letter, the elected officials also pointed to two other incidents. The first occurred on the afternoon of May 30, when the Tampa Police Department reportedly used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a peaceful gathering of protesters at Cyrus Greene Park.

The other took place during the early hours of June 2, in downtown Tampa. Officials condemned the use of rubber bullets and tear gas against protesters, calling the actions of the police department as “aggressive” and “dehumanizing” tactics to disperse crowds of peaceful protesters

8 On Your Side reached out for comment from Tampa police. A spokesperson told us the department cannot release information in an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8 On Your Side and WFLA.com for details.