2 Tampa bars lose liquor license for three days after violating COVID-19 protocols

TAMPA (WFLA) -Violating the city’s mask order has landed some Tampa Bay businesses in hot water.

On Thursday, two of them learned, they will be without their liquor licenses for a few days after code enforcement officials say they’ve repeatedly violated the city’s mask ordinance requiring people to cover their faces.

The Tampa City Council suspended the licenses of Ybor Cigars Plus and Tangra in Ybor, saying, they have not complied with the city’s mask ordinance. The city also gave them warnings and at least two citations.

After a lengthy discussion, Tangra was found in violation and will have their license suspended for three days while Ybor Cigars Plus admitted to the violation and will their license suspended for three days as well.

Both suspensions could’ve been for 30 days.

Attorney Luke Lirot, the attorney for both Tangra and Ybor Cigars said a 30-day suspension would have killed their businesses.

“A suspension for 30 days after the nine months suspension imposed by the governor… it’s a double whammy that virtually no one could survive,” Lirot said.

Other businesses will have hearings next week.