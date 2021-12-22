2 suspects arrested in death of 21-year-old Tampa woman, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two men have been charged in a Tampa shooting on Dec. 1, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said at around 8:10 p.m. officers were called to West Grace Street and North Delaware Avenue about two women injured by gunshots.

21-year-old Savannah Mathis and her 19-year-old sister were shot. Mathis died two days later and family said her sister is expected to be OK.

Lamaria Smith is Mathis’ mother. She says she’s going to miss the small things, like saying I love you.

“Graduating from nursing school, seeing my daughter go to UF, I got robbed of all that and that’s something I can’t get back, once they’re gone they’re gone,” Smith said. “21 short years, 21 short years.

Vakarvery Scott, 20 was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

A second man, Alfonso Evans, 29 was arrested the night of the shooting and faces a felony charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.