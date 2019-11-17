Breaking News
2 suspected of using stolen credit card sought in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two people suspected of using a stolen credit card.

Deputies say on Nov. 11 around 9 a.m., the suspects began using the victim’s credit card to make purchases at several local stores.

The victim lost a wallet, containing identification and credit cards prior to Nov. 11 at an unknown location, according to detectives.

Deputies say the transactions took place over a two-day period at six different stores in Brandon, Tampa and Seffner. The purchases totaled more than $300.

The suspects were pictured as they were leaving the Walmart located at 11720 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. East.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic female, who was last seen wearing a purple jacket, black shirt and shorts with clack slides.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, black shorts and a white har. He appears to have a large tattoo on his right leg.

If anyone has any information, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

